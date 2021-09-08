CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Sets New 12-Month High at $155.39

CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $155.39 and last traded at $154.70, with a volume of 958 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $152.42.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COR. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cowen raised their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.33.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.06 and a 200-day moving average of $128.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.28.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 143.10%. Equities analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.67%.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total transaction of $555,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.24, for a total value of $104,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,614.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,829 shares of company stock valued at $1,504,619. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 0.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 72.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 2.0% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 4.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

