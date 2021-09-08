Cornichon Price Up 1.3% Over Last Week (CORN)

Cornichon (CURRENCY:CORN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 8th. Cornichon has a total market cap of $1.86 million and $8,134.00 worth of Cornichon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cornichon has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. One Cornichon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000244 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00060353 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.20 or 0.00132471 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.86 or 0.00192352 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,382.17 or 0.07321349 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,083.85 or 0.99757377 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $341.40 or 0.00739032 BTC.

About Cornichon

Cornichon’s total supply is 16,748,507 coins and its circulating supply is 16,506,658 coins. Cornichon’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cornichon is cornichon.ape.tax

According to CryptoCompare, “CORN is designed to be the governance token for CORN. It is claimed that once deposited in the pool, the stakers don’t need to do anything and will continue to receive CORN token rewards from providing liquidity going forward. “

