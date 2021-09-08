Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 386,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,027 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.05% of Corteva worth $16,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,222,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,859,000 after buying an additional 636,356 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,439,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,916,000 after purchasing an additional 685,851 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,989,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,468,000 after purchasing an additional 144,595 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 8,489.0% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,923,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842,651 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,892,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,387,000 after purchasing an additional 589,556 shares during the period. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $44.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.29. The firm has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.18 and a 1-year high of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 5.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.33%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTVA. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.