CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons Sells 1,000 Shares

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 7th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $168,000.00.
- On Wednesday, September 1st, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.37, for a total transaction of $166,370.00.
- On Monday, August 30th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00.
- On Thursday, August 26th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.20, for a total transaction of $235,800.00.
- On Friday, August 20th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.58, for a total transaction of $158,580.00.
- On Wednesday, August 18th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $316,000.00.
- On Tuesday, August 10th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $153,000.00.
- On Friday, August 6th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $238,500.00.
- On Friday, July 23rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.98, for a total value of $203,970.00.
- On Wednesday, July 21st, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total transaction of $203,415.00.
CorVel stock traded up $3.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $170.96. The stock had a trading volume of 359 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,317. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.58 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.14. CorVel Co. has a 52 week low of $78.63 and a 52 week high of $170.00.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in CorVel by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CorVel by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of CorVel by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of CorVel by 2.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of CorVel by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.63% of the company’s stock.
About CorVel
CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.
Shares of CorVel stock traded up $3.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $170.96. 359 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,317. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.58 and a beta of 0.99. CorVel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.63 and a fifty-two week high of $170.00.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of CorVel by 5,380.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorVel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CorVel in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CorVel by 387.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CorVel by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. 49.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
