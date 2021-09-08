Cosmos 24 Hour Volume Hits $882.66 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for about $23.14 or 0.00050251 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a total market cap of $5.12 billion and $882.66 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,204.25 or 1.00341383 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00008267 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00065891 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00008461 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000934 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00005919 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 278,856,979 coins and its circulating supply is 221,072,376 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos . The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Cosmos Coin Trading

