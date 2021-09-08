CoTrader (COT) Trading 18.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. One CoTrader coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CoTrader has a market cap of $1.51 million and $630.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CoTrader has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00058809 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.76 or 0.00177112 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002897 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00014816 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003920 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.60 or 0.00724782 BTC.

CoTrader Coin Profile

CoTrader (COT) is a coin. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 coins. CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoTrader is cotrader.com . The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoTrader’s official message board is medium.com/@cotrader.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CoTrader is a Blockchain-based investment funds marketplace. It intends to provide novice users with the tools to automatically execute the same trading actions as some of the most successful crypto traders. There are two main entities in the CoTrader platform, the co-trader that acts as an investor, and the trader that would be the fund manager. By leveraging the smart contracts, the platform allows the co-trader to invest without sending his crypto assets to the trader. The COT token is an ERC20-based cryptocurrency. Developed by CoTrader, the COT token can be used by traders and co-traders to pay or receive fees. “

Buying and Selling CoTrader

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoTrader should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoTrader using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

