Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Given New $315.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 23.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on COUP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Coupa Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Coupa Software from $320.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Coupa Software from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.26.

COUP traded down $7.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $255.82. 86,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,445. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.49 and a beta of 1.44. Coupa Software has a 1-year low of $203.51 and a 1-year high of $377.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $179.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.98 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. The company’s revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 164 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.67, for a total transaction of $42,421.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,478.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie C.G. Campbell sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,175,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,289 shares of company stock valued at $27,059,756. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 52.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 676.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Coupa Software by 45.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Coupa Software by 1.1% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 69.4% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 175,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,536,000 after purchasing an additional 71,715 shares in the last quarter.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

