Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.32, Briefing.com reports. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. The business had revenue of $179.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Coupa Software stock opened at $263.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $234.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.27. Coupa Software has a fifty-two week low of $203.51 and a fifty-two week high of $377.04.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on COUP. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.92.

In other news, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.95, for a total transaction of $211,993.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,723 shares in the company, valued at $392,757.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total value of $156,320.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,055.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 123,289 shares of company stock valued at $27,059,756 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.