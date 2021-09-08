Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target Raised to $315.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $280.00 to $315.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.62% from the company’s current price.

COUP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $320.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Coupa Software from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $381.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.87.

COUP opened at $263.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.22 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Coupa Software has a 12 month low of $203.51 and a 12 month high of $377.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $234.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.52.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $179.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.98 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, Director Leslie C.G. Campbell sold 2,250 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,175,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Glenn sold 188 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total value of $45,776.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,049.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,289 shares of company stock worth $27,059,756 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COUP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,881,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,260,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810,279 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $456,732,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,140,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,889,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,669,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,223,959,000 after purchasing an additional 517,724 shares during the last quarter.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

