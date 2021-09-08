Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $263.33, but opened at $280.00. Coupa Software shares last traded at $258.55, with a volume of 27,499 shares traded.

The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $179.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.98 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Coupa Software from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price target on Coupa Software from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Coupa Software from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Coupa Software from $381.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.61.

In related news, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.95, for a total transaction of $211,993.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,757.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.52, for a total value of $10,376,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 123,289 shares of company stock valued at $27,059,756 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,881,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,260,162,000 after buying an additional 3,810,279 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $456,732,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,140,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,889,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,669,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,223,959,000 after buying an additional 517,724 shares during the last quarter.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.52. The stock has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.95 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

About Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP)

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.