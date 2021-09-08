CPI Card Group (OTCMKTS:PMTS) Trading 14.1% Higher

CPI Card Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMTS) traded up 14.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.17 and last traded at $34.17. 99,952 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 248% from the average session volume of 28,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.94.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.65. The stock has a market cap of $383.90 million, a P/E ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.28.

CPI Card Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PMTS)

CPI Card Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial payment card solutions. It operates through through the following segments U.S. Debit and Credit, U.S. Prepaid Debit, and Other. The U.S. Debit and Credit segment produces Financial Payment Cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks in the U.S.

