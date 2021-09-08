Crew Capital Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,088 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.5% of Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $17.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,867.63. The stock had a trading volume of 31,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,935. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,684.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,399.81. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,402.15 and a 1 year high of $2,925.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

