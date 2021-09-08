Crew Capital Management Ltd. Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $65,000.

NYSEARCA SPLG traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396,806. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.38. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.58 and a fifty-two week high of $53.38.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

