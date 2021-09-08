Crew Capital Management Ltd. Purchases 13,245 Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) by 188.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,245 shares during the quarter. ProShares UltraPro QQQ accounts for 2.3% of Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TQQQ traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $149.73. 2,094,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,641,682. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.58. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 12 month low of $54.05 and a 12 month high of $152.88.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

