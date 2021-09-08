Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) versus Enviro Technologies U.S. (OTCMKTS:EVTN) Head-To-Head Survey

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) and Enviro Technologies U.S. (OTCMKTS:EVTN) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cricut and Enviro Technologies U.S.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cricut $959.03 million 7.39 $154.58 million N/A N/A Enviro Technologies U.S. $80,000.00 5.10 -$1.03 million N/A N/A

Cricut has higher revenue and earnings than Enviro Technologies U.S..

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Cricut and Enviro Technologies U.S., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cricut 1 2 2 0 2.20 Enviro Technologies U.S. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cricut presently has a consensus target price of $27.80, indicating a potential downside of 12.77%. Given Cricut’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cricut is more favorable than Enviro Technologies U.S..

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.3% of Cricut shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.3% of Enviro Technologies U.S. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cricut and Enviro Technologies U.S.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cricut N/A N/A N/A Enviro Technologies U.S. -760.50% N/A -100.33%

Summary

Cricut beats Enviro Technologies U.S. on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc. designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand. It offers Cricut Joy, a cutting and writing machine to personalize, organize, and customize kitchen, office, school, celebration, and idea projects; Cricut Maker, a cutting machine that handles fabrics, leather, paper, and balsa wood; Cricut Explore, a cutting machine for DIY projects; Cricut EasyPress 2, a machine that delivers heat transfers on baby bodysuits, big-time jerseys, and banners; Cricut EasyPress Mini, a heat transfer machine for curved surfaces, as well as hard-to-reach spots between seams and buttons. The company also provides Infusible Ink, a heat transfer system that permanently infused into base material, as well as accessories and materials, such as knifes, blade changing systems, cutting rulers and self-healing mats, hand tools, crafting materials, and cases. It serves customers through its online store. Cricut, Inc. was formerly known as Provo Craft & Novelty, Inc. and changed its name to Cricut, Inc. in March 2018. The company was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in South Jordan, Utah.

Enviro Technologies U.S. Company Profile

Enviro Technologies US, Inc. engages in the provision of environmental and industrial separation applications. It manufactures and develops Voraxial Separator, which provides a method to separate large volumes of solids and liquids with specific gravities and without the need of a pressure drop. The company was founded by Alberto Di Bella on October 19, 1964 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

