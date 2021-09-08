CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Stock Holdings Reduced by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.18% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $21,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 97.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 316.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

In other news, CFO Michael John Tomsicek sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $3,463,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,941.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $187,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,656,159.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,875 shares of company stock valued at $20,421,110. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $120.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.76. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 2.25. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12 month low of $78.51 and a 12 month high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. The firm had revenue of $900.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.05 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 49.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

