Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHD) Sets New 12-Month High at $63.88

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHD) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $63.88 and last traded at $63.84, with a volume of 1158 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 49.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.90 and its 200 day moving average is $51.37.

Croda International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:COIHD)

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

See Also: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.