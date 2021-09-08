Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Purchased by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Crown Castle International by 50.0% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its position in Crown Castle International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Crown Castle International by 1.8% in the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.2% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 31.7% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $766,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,273.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Landis Martin acquired 4,200 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 141,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,148,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $195.54 on Wednesday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $204.62. The company has a market cap of $84.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.08.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is 78.47%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. Citigroup cut Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.00.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

