Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Stock Position Reduced by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,527 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Crown were worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Crown by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 2,292.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CCK shares. Longbow Research started coverage on Crown in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

CCK opened at $110.33 on Wednesday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.92 and a 12 month high of $114.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.63.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. Crown had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.51%.

In other news, Director B Craig Owens purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.62 per share, for a total transaction of $211,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,036 shares in the company, valued at $320,662.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $37,011.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,031,407 shares in the company, valued at $103,171,642.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

