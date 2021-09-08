Crown One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3,104.00 (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Over the last week, Crown has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Crown coin can currently be purchased for $0.0614 or 0.00000133 BTC on major exchanges. Crown has a market cap of $1.72 million and approximately $3,104.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,195.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $665.21 or 0.01439982 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.85 or 0.00586302 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.53 or 0.00349672 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001304 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00027880 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002942 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000062 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

CRW is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 27,959,016 coins. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

