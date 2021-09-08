Crust Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $7.41 Million (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Crust coin can currently be bought for approximately $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on exchanges. Crust has a market cap of $74.00 million and $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Crust has traded down 25.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001705 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00039889 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007875 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $507.03 or 0.01100536 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Crust Coin Profile

Crust is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official website is www.crust.network

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crust using one of the exchanges listed above.

