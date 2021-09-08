CryptoBonusMiles Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (CBM)

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. CryptoBonusMiles has a total market cap of $670,716.97 and approximately $14,444.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, CryptoBonusMiles has traded 30% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00059788 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002919 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.15 or 0.00169246 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00014793 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002203 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00043712 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.14 or 0.00715957 BTC.

CryptoBonusMiles Coin Profile

CryptoBonusMiles is a coin. Its launch date was May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,401 coins. The official message board for CryptoBonusMiles is medium.com/@aeronaero . CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CryptoBonusMiles’ official website is cryptobonusmiles.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

CryptoBonusMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBonusMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoBonusMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoBonusMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

