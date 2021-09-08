Cryptonovae (YAE) Price Reaches $0.0814 on Major Exchanges

Cryptonovae (CURRENCY:YAE) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Cryptonovae coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0814 or 0.00000176 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cryptonovae has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar. Cryptonovae has a market cap of $2.96 million and $59,572.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00060353 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.20 or 0.00132471 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.86 or 0.00192352 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,382.17 or 0.07321349 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,083.85 or 0.99757377 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $341.40 or 0.00739032 BTC.

About Cryptonovae

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,351,618 coins. Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae . The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae

Buying and Selling Cryptonovae

