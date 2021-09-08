CryptoSoul Trading 7.9% Higher This Week (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. CryptoSoul has a market capitalization of $804,928.56 and $421.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoSoul coin can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 33.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003463 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.19 or 0.00080236 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00020556 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $167.70 or 0.00361782 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00044843 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00013219 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About CryptoSoul

SOUL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 317,272,249 coins. CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

CryptoSoul Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoSoul should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoSoul using one of the exchanges listed above.

