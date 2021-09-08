CryptoZoon (ZOON) Achieves Market Cap of $17.69 Million

CryptoZoon (CURRENCY:ZOON) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. One CryptoZoon coin can currently be bought for $0.0209 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, CryptoZoon has traded 46.4% lower against the dollar. CryptoZoon has a market cap of $17.69 million and $7.36 million worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00060205 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.71 or 0.00133521 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.93 or 0.00198907 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,309.32 or 0.07160353 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,188.72 or 0.99938238 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $348.93 or 0.00754987 BTC.

CryptoZoon’s total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 846,627,813 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoZoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoZoon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoZoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

