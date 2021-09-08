CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 627.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 297,355 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $11,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in CSX by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in CSX by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in CSX during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in CSX by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 12,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in CSX by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX opened at $31.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $71.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.90. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $24.71 and a 1-year high of $34.96.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.33%.

In related news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $1,150,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $503,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,000 shares of company stock worth $4,264,750. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSX. Cowen upped their price objective on CSX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

