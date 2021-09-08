CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Position Boosted by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,375 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $3,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CUBE. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,989,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,088,000 after purchasing an additional 716,920 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,042,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,261,000 after purchasing an additional 712,812 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,417,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,429,000 after purchasing an additional 585,740 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,879,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,071,000 after purchasing an additional 463,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,627,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,571,000 after purchasing an additional 403,927 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $54.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $30.96 and a 1 year high of $54.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.36. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.27.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is 79.07%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CUBE shares. Truist raised their price objective on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James raised CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.22.

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

