CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Sets New 52-Week High at $55.06

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $55.06 and last traded at $54.76, with a volume of 7999 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.26.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James raised shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 59.63, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.00 and its 200 day moving average is $44.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is presently 79.07%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 0.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 0.3% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 102,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,767,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 3.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 3.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CubeSmart Company Profile (NYSE:CUBE)

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

