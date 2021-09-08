Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Director Sells $52,096.00 in Stock

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Director Ansbert Gadicke sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $52,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 255,032 shares in the company, valued at $7,548,947.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ansbert Gadicke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 3,465 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $100,623.60.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Ansbert Gadicke sold 790 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total transaction of $23,281.30.

On Monday, August 30th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 4,285 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $125,550.50.

On Friday, August 27th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 1,846 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $53,700.14.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 237 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $6,894.33.

On Monday, August 23rd, Ansbert Gadicke sold 7,376 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $214,715.36.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 347 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $10,080.35.

Shares of Cullinan Oncology stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.91. The company had a trading volume of 275,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,869. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.23. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.59 and a twelve month high of $59.85. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.28.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts expect that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cullinan Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CGEM shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cullinan Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

