Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Insider Sells $814,016.10 in Stock

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) insider Leigh Zawel sold 28,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $814,016.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Leigh Zawel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cullinan Oncology alerts:

On Monday, August 9th, Leigh Zawel sold 21,204 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $563,390.28.

NASDAQ CGEM traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,869. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a PE ratio of -5.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.09 and a 200 day moving average of $32.23. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a one year low of $22.59 and a one year high of $59.85.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGEM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $308,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $1,445,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $483,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CGEM. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cullinan Oncology from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cullinan Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.