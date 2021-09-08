Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Major Shareholder Sells $727,945.68 in Stock

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) major shareholder Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 25,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $727,945.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 12,731 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $376,837.60.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 5,714 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total value of $168,391.58.

On Monday, August 30th, Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 31,001 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $908,329.30.

On Friday, August 27th, Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 13,357 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $388,555.13.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 1,713 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $49,831.17.

On Monday, August 23rd, Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 53,359 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $1,553,280.49.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 2,510 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $72,915.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CGEM traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.91. The company had a trading volume of 275,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,869. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a one year low of $22.59 and a one year high of $59.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.23.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts predict that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CGEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cullinan Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cullinan Oncology from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 62.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

