Curve DAO Token (CRV) Trading 12.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 8th. During the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. Curve DAO Token has a total market capitalization of $837.22 million and $274.70 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Curve DAO Token coin can now be purchased for $1.96 or 0.00004236 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00059091 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002921 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.62 or 0.00158966 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00014774 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00044430 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $336.10 or 0.00725680 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Profile

CRV is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,580,975,538 coins and its circulating supply is 426,748,438 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

