cVault.finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $110.22 Million (CORE)

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. cVault.finance has a total market cap of $110.22 million and $28,337.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One cVault.finance coin can now be purchased for $11,021.95 or 0.23912139 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, cVault.finance has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About cVault.finance

cVault.finance (CORE) is a coin. It launched on August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance . cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

cVault.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade cVault.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase cVault.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

