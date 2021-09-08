CyberMiles (CMT) Price Tops $0.0129

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 8th. Over the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One CyberMiles coin can now be purchased for about $0.0129 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CyberMiles has a market cap of $10.33 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00050162 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $179.40 or 0.00389209 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $46,323.43 or 1.00498796 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00044259 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006733 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00008275 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.07 or 0.00069578 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CyberMiles (CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

