Cyclone Protocol Trading 17.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CYC)

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Cyclone Protocol has a market cap of $6.95 million and $542,845.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cyclone Protocol coin can now be purchased for $507.02 or 0.01093779 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001717 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00040038 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007895 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Cyclone Protocol

Cyclone Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 13,713 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

