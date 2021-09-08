Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Shares Down 4.8%

Shares of Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) were down 4.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.44 and last traded at $3.77. Approximately 3,997 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 5,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.76.

About Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY)

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participações engages in the development and construction of residential properties. It operates through the Merger Activity and Service Fee Income segments. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

