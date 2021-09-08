CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $3,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 20,466,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,385,985,000 after buying an additional 256,179 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,329,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $970,371,000 after buying an additional 265,156 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 23.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,065,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,340,000 after buying an additional 781,398 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 8.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,923,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,232,000 after buying an additional 142,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,050,000 after buying an additional 68,760 shares in the last quarter.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

In other news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $398,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,104,913.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CONE opened at $79.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.13. CyrusOne Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.64 and a 52 week high of $82.69. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.42.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.31%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CONE shares. TheStreet downgraded CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Cowen downgraded CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays increased their price target on CyrusOne from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. TD Securities increased their price target on CyrusOne from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist downgraded CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CyrusOne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.92.

CyrusOne Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.