Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $26.41, but opened at $25.47. Dada Nexus shares last traded at $23.94, with a volume of 6,632 shares.
The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.91). Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 33.88%.
DADA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Dada Nexus in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, lifted their price objective on Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dada Nexus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.88.
The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.11.
Dada Nexus Company Profile (NASDAQ:DADA)
Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.
