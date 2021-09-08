DAFI Protocol (DAFI) Market Cap Achieves $19.96 Million

DAFI Protocol (CURRENCY:DAFI) traded 10% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. DAFI Protocol has a total market cap of $19.96 million and approximately $648,309.00 worth of DAFI Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DAFI Protocol has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. One DAFI Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0573 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00058429 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002804 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00014421 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.35 or 0.00152271 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.62 or 0.00724265 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00043118 BTC.

DAFI Protocol Coin Profile

DAFI is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2021. DAFI Protocol’s total supply is 2,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,295,562 coins. DAFI Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DafiProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dafi creates long-term users by rewarding based on network adoption. Dafi enables every protocol and platform to create a synthetic flavour from their native token. This is then pegged to the demand of their network and distributed to users. Meaning users are still incentivized when adoption is low, but by being rewarded later, not earlier. “

DAFI Protocol Coin Trading

