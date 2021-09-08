Dai (DAI) Market Cap Tops $6.49 Billion

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. One Dai coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC on popular exchanges. Dai has a market cap of $6.49 billion and $631.94 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dai has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00058431 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.47 or 0.00172982 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002859 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00014716 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.22 or 0.00718796 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00043108 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003683 BTC.

About Dai

Dai (DAI) is a coin. Its launch date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 6,489,655,010 coins and its circulating supply is 6,489,654,521 coins. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Dai

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

