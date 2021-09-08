Dai Reaches Market Cap of $6.50 Billion (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. Dai has a total market capitalization of $6.50 billion and approximately $1.05 billion worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dai has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dai coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dai alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00058871 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.28 or 0.00153078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00014409 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $336.68 or 0.00723018 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00042457 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Dai Coin Profile

Dai (DAI) is a coin. It was first traded on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 6,489,655,010 coins and its circulating supply is 6,489,654,521 coins. The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com . Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Dai

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.