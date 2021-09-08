Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 1,919 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 15.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 64.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

RCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.08.

Shares of RCL stock opened at $81.45 on Wednesday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12-month low of $51.33 and a 12-month high of $99.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.49 and its 200 day moving average is $84.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.80.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $50.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.36 million. The company’s revenue was down 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($6.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.