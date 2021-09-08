Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,779 Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 652 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

CRL opened at $449.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.88, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.59 and a 52-week high of $450.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $406.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $349.15.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRL shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.13.

In related news, Director George Massaro sold 2,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.48, for a total transaction of $1,123,456.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,240.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Ross Smith sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.40, for a total transaction of $712,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,637,502 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

