Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,779 Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 652 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.
CRL opened at $449.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.88, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.59 and a 52-week high of $450.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $406.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $349.15.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRL shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.13.
In related news, Director George Massaro sold 2,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.48, for a total transaction of $1,123,456.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,240.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Ross Smith sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.40, for a total transaction of $712,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,637,502 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
About Charles River Laboratories International
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.
