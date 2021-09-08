Daniel J. Dalton Sells 3,250 Shares of Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Stock

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Daniel J. Dalton sold 3,250 shares of Parke Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $68,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PKBK traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.05. 15,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,307. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.56 and a 12 month high of $22.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.35 million, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.00.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.18 million during the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 38.28%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Parke Bancorp by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 235,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 24,951 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in Parke Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $665,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 350,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after acquiring an additional 19,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

About Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Parke Bank. Parke Bank is a service commercial bank, which provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small-sized businesses. Its commercial loan products include residential and commercial real estate construction loans; working capital loans and lines of credit; demand, term and time loans; equipment, inventory and accounts receivable financing; fixed rate second mortgages; and new and used auto loans as well as overdraft protection.

