DAOventures (DVD) Trading 23.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

DAOventures (CURRENCY:DVD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 8th. DAOventures has a market capitalization of $1.51 million and approximately $188,850.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DAOventures has traded down 23.8% against the dollar. One DAOventures coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000375 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DAOventures alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006251 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000339 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00014880 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00010801 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000180 BTC.

DAOventures Profile

DAOventures (DVD) is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,756,004 coins. The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures . DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

DAOventures Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOventures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAOventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOventures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.