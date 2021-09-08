Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lowered its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 69.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,789 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 158,616 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned about 0.05% of Darden Restaurants worth $10,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 65.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

In related news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 10,652 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total value of $1,566,696.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,915,848.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 12,385 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $1,857,873.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,659 shares in the company, valued at $3,999,116.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,327 shares of company stock worth $21,170,373. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $147.55 on Wednesday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.91 and a 1 year high of $153.89. The stock has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.47 and its 200-day moving average is $142.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.09%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DRI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. MKM Partners upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.29.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.