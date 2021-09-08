Dash Trading Down 14.1% Over Last Week (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 8th. Dash has a total market cap of $2.09 billion and approximately $635.30 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dash coin can now be bought for about $202.97 or 0.00439231 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Dash has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003584 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002733 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007792 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $418.03 or 0.00904630 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000233 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,321,778 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

