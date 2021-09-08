Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

DASTY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale lowered Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dassault Systèmes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DASTY traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.25. The company had a trading volume of 52,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,944. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.39. Dassault Systèmes has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $59.08.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 14.27%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dassault Systèmes will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 2.8% in the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 39,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 3.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 31.7% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 39,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,384,000 after acquiring an additional 9,412 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 2.1% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 9.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 298,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,809,000 after acquiring an additional 26,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.

