DATA (DTA) One Day Volume Tops $730,568.00

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 8th. In the last week, DATA has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. DATA has a total market capitalization of $6.52 million and $730,568.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DATA coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00058185 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002777 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00014366 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.42 or 0.00149259 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $333.36 or 0.00716737 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00041692 BTC.

DATA Coin Profile

DTA is a coin. It launched on January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 coins. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DATA is data.eco . DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

DATA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

