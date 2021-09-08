Datamine FLUX (FLUX) Trading 16.5% Lower This Week

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 8th. One Datamine FLUX coin can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000636 BTC on major exchanges. Datamine FLUX has a market cap of $197,781.93 and $5,274.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Datamine FLUX has traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00060130 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.30 or 0.00128346 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.13 or 0.00184256 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,331.00 or 0.07209689 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,190.21 or 0.99975148 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.64 or 0.00724302 BTC.

Datamine FLUX Profile

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 672,863 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Datamine FLUX Coin Trading

